The Cake Shed

We stopped at this little Cake Shed a few months ago on the way home from a hill walking expedition. It is so cute! I had to go to Perth yesterday and so did a little detour on my way home to pick up some home made cakes from the Shed. I was a little disappointed as most of the boxes were empty, but I still managed to get a piece of rocky road and a chocolate brownie. It was also a good opportunity to take a picture. Inside, everything is price labelled, and there's a book where you write down what you've purchased. You put the exact money in a cash tin (fixed to the wall and padlocked). There is a camera above the door, as you can also see, to dissuade anyone from making off with free cakes.