The Cake Shed by jamibann
Photo 3603

The Cake Shed

We stopped at this little Cake Shed a few months ago on the way home from a hill walking expedition. It is so cute! I had to go to Perth yesterday and so did a little detour on my way home to pick up some home made cakes from the Shed. I was a little disappointed as most of the boxes were empty, but I still managed to get a piece of rocky road and a chocolate brownie. It was also a good opportunity to take a picture. Inside, everything is price labelled, and there's a book where you write down what you've purchased. You put the exact money in a cash tin (fixed to the wall and padlocked). There is a camera above the door, as you can also see, to dissuade anyone from making off with free cakes.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dawn ace
It really is cute
September 12th, 2023  
Dianne
What a sweet little cake shed.
September 12th, 2023  
