Hanging the Onions by jamibann
Hanging the Onions

I spent a wee while pleating and hanging up our garden onions at the weekend. I'm not very good at it, but was getting better as time went by. I should have got the onions closer together, but I'm sure this will do!
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
You did a wonderful job, they look amazing! Fabulous close up of these lovely textures and tones.
September 13th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
You did this! Fabulous! Love the textures and tones
September 13th, 2023  
julia ace
Great job..
September 13th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh well done. That’s awesome!
September 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they really look great
September 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
You did a good job, well done. Don't want to think too much about onions at the moment as I have had a runny nose and watery eyes plus a cough for the last week. Clearing now but the thought of onions will only make it all run again. ha ha.
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done looks good
September 13th, 2023  
