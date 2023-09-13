Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3604
Hanging the Onions
I spent a wee while pleating and hanging up our garden onions at the weekend. I'm not very good at it, but was getting better as time went by. I should have got the onions closer together, but I'm sure this will do!
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3810
photos
189
followers
121
following
987% complete
View this month »
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th September 2023 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You did a wonderful job, they look amazing! Fabulous close up of these lovely textures and tones.
September 13th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
You did this! Fabulous! Love the textures and tones
September 13th, 2023
julia
ace
Great job..
September 13th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh well done. That’s awesome!
September 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they really look great
September 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
You did a good job, well done. Don't want to think too much about onions at the moment as I have had a runny nose and watery eyes plus a cough for the last week. Clearing now but the thought of onions will only make it all run again. ha ha.
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done looks good
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close