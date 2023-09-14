Charity Shop Raid

It's dad's 90th birthday on the 24th, and I decided I'd do a small party for him, inviting some of his old friends. There will be 17 of us, and it dawned on me that I really don't have enough cups and saucers. Nor do I possess a teapot any more! So, I raided the local Clan Charity Shop. I got a nice cafetière for £3, a teapot for £5 and a set of seven cups and saucers for £7. That'll do me nicely for the 24th, and I'll either keep them for future events, or I'll donate them back to the Charity Shop afterwards. Win win!