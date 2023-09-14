Previous
Charity Shop Raid by jamibann
Charity Shop Raid

It's dad's 90th birthday on the 24th, and I decided I'd do a small party for him, inviting some of his old friends. There will be 17 of us, and it dawned on me that I really don't have enough cups and saucers. Nor do I possess a teapot any more! So, I raided the local Clan Charity Shop. I got a nice cafetière for £3, a teapot for £5 and a set of seven cups and saucers for £7. That'll do me nicely for the 24th, and I'll either keep them for future events, or I'll donate them back to the Charity Shop afterwards. Win win!
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
What a brilliant idea and lovely shot! Will it be a surprise party or is your dad informed?
September 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Excellent plan!
September 14th, 2023  
