Dad and Hugh by jamibann
Dad and Hugh

Dad wanted to see Hugh to the door when it was time for him to go, and so got up to see him out and of course inspect his transport!

Hugh is 96 (97 in January - the same age as the Queen would have been, he likes to remind us) and was the oldest participant at the party. He has very recently given up driving (after a fall), but far from giving up, he has got himself a mobility scooter. His poor wife worries about him a lot, but he's quite determined! He arrived at dad's party on Sunday in his full kilt regalia, on his scooter, which was a sight to behold. An inspiration to all, is Hugh. I was delighted when his wife (a mere 80 years old) told me that Hugh had been looking forward to the party for days.
Jennifer Eurell
Lovely photo of Hugh and your Dad, and also lovely that he enjoyed his party.
September 26th, 2023  
Casablanca
What a super shot and way to go, Hugh! What a character. ❤️
September 26th, 2023  
Babs
What a lovely photo of the two of them. Hugh sounds like he is quite a character. A friend of mine, Jo has just given up driving and has a mobility scooter. She is a real dare devil and we call her 'lead foot'
Where you are supposed to have a red flag flying from your scooter, Jo has skull and crossbones, ha ha
September 26th, 2023  
