Dad and Hugh

Dad wanted to see Hugh to the door when it was time for him to go, and so got up to see him out and of course inspect his transport!



Hugh is 96 (97 in January - the same age as the Queen would have been, he likes to remind us) and was the oldest participant at the party. He has very recently given up driving (after a fall), but far from giving up, he has got himself a mobility scooter. His poor wife worries about him a lot, but he's quite determined! He arrived at dad's party on Sunday in his full kilt regalia, on his scooter, which was a sight to behold. An inspiration to all, is Hugh. I was delighted when his wife (a mere 80 years old) told me that Hugh had been looking forward to the party for days.