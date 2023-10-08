Previous
Looking through the Kitchen Window by jamibann
Photo 3629

Looking through the Kitchen Window

Well, it rained all day yesterday and most likely most of today too.

It's not daylight yet and John's off down to the local town hall to see if anyone's been flooded overnight and needs help. So glad we don't live in the flood zone. Every time there's a lot of rain, people get worried. No snow melt at this time of year though, which is always a blessing. That contributed hugely to the bad flooding of the village in December 2015.

Meanwhile our daughter is within 3 days of Punta del Este and the end of leg one of her race. I was very worried last night as I could see on the tracker that Qingdao (the yacht she is on) seemed to come very close, too close, to the Unicef yacht. And Unicef was going very slowly. However I was relieved to read later in the evening that there had been a boat-to-boat transfer. Unicef needed to replenish stocks of a specific medication and Qingdao was the closest yacht with spare supplies. Apparently a safe and swift transfer was made, and the person in need of the medication is fine.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Photo Details

Beautiful capture of the drops through your window, such gorgeous colours too.

What an amazing narrative, You must have been very worried till you got the all clear message.
Excellent capture of the grotty weather you’re having up there. Hope it’s over soon.
Good to hear you are safe. What is happening with the weather this year - so extreme! Glad your daughter is fine- what an amazing thing to do! Great image capturing the rain!
