Another Wet Day

The rain never ceased yesterday, but fortunately, although several areas in the village were evacuated, there was no major flooding.



I went for a walk and took a couple of pictures of the river from the bridge, but couldn't bring myself to take any other photos. It felt wrong. Folks were nervously moving around, starting to move things upstairs in their houses, and sand bags were in front of doors. Cars were moved to higher ground. Camper vans and caravans were parked in the streets around us. The river was starting to take control, but then levelled out before any major damage was done. Thank goodness.



I missed a great shot though. I was standing chatting with a friend looking down a side street. The river, which you can't normally see, was a torrent at the bottom of the street, there was a massive area of floodwater on my side of the river, and a man in a blue jacket was standing with his back to me, with his little dog on a lead, both silhouetted and reflected against the floodwater. I didn't take the picture. I really, really wanted to, though! So, I just came home and took a picture of this leaf in our back garden. As for the picture I wanted to take, well you'll just have to imagine it.