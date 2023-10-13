Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3634
Are Ewe looking at Me?
One of the friendly sheep at the bottom of Ben More yesterday. Safe home now. High winds, so not walking.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3840
photos
191
followers
121
following
995% complete
View this month »
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
12th October 2023 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hazel
ace
Fabulous shot!
October 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close