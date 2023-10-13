Previous
Are Ewe looking at Me? by jamibann
Photo 3634

Are Ewe looking at Me?

One of the friendly sheep at the bottom of Ben More yesterday. Safe home now. High winds, so not walking.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Hazel ace
Fabulous shot!
October 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 13th, 2023  
