Ben More

As we climbed Sgiath Chuil yesterday, we kept turning around to see the mist disappearing and the mountains behind us appearing. Here you can see Ben More - one of the hills we climbed last week. It was so lovely to see it seem to rise from the clouds.



Home again now. High winds today and a storm coming through. I suspect there'll be no more new Munros for us this calendar year, but here's to the 2024 Munro bagging!