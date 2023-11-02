Previous
Jerusalem Artichoke Soup by jamibann
Photo 3654

Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

Yesterday was a 'soupy' kind of day. Wet and dreich all day long. We'd lifted our Jerusalem artichokes the day before, so I took the opportunity of making some soup with them. Onion from the garden too. Delicious - and simple as well.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Beautiful
November 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh!
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise