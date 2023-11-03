Previous
Warhorse by jamibann
Warhorse

Lest We Forget. Early, I know, but this is Ballater's most recent post box topper. Another beauty.

The Clipper Fleet are now over half way to Cape Town. Qingdao has just dropped into 7th position, having been holding on to 5th for a few days. There has been some fast overnight sailing by Bekezela and YC Punta Del Este. ETA for the Qingdao is currently next Friday morning, but with 1350 NM still to sail, anything can happen.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann

Diana ace
Fabulous title for your beautiful post!

I take it you are already sitting on your suitcases and ever so excited. Wishing you safe travels and happy landings :-)
November 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Ha ha ... I am sitting in my 'office' surrounding by things that have to go into my yet empty suitcase! Not long now. Can't wait! x
November 3rd, 2023  
