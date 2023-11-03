Warhorse

Lest We Forget. Early, I know, but this is Ballater's most recent post box topper. Another beauty.



The Clipper Fleet are now over half way to Cape Town. Qingdao has just dropped into 7th position, having been holding on to 5th for a few days. There has been some fast overnight sailing by Bekezela and YC Punta Del Este. ETA for the Qingdao is currently next Friday morning, but with 1350 NM still to sail, anything can happen.