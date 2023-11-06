Ocean Globe Race

Whilst we await the arrival of the Clipper RTW Race, we were fortunate enough to witness the arrival of the last boat on the Ocean Globe Race on Saturday afternoon. Yesterday we watched the main fleet sail out, heading off towards Auckland. A riot of colour.



This RTW race is different from the Clipper in several ways and this is what we learned : each boat has less crew on board and all crew members have significant sailing experience (up to 33% professional), boats are privately owned and therefore all slightly different, no GPS is allowed. This year there are only three legs - Southampton -Cape Town- Auckland- Punta Del Este-Southampton. They sail around 7000 nautical miles on each leg.



Quite an event and we were very excited to see the last boat arrive on Saturday. According to OGR rules, it now has to wait 3 days before it can set sail again, so it must have been frustrating for them to watch the main fleet sail out again within 24 hours of their arrival. We were also excited to watch the Maiden, a yacht with 100% female crew, sail out first from Cape Town.







