Table Mountain

Wow. A great hike yesterday. Table Mountain via India Venster, Maclear's Beacon and down Skeleton Gorge to Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Here, John. is standing on the top, looking over the city and Robben Island.



We started out early, in the rain, but the weather very quickly cleared and it turned into a perfect hiking day. We hired a guide to help us with the route finding up via India Venster (which is pretty steep and involves scrambling). He was a lovely young lad called Nic. After a coffee with us on top, he went off home and we carried on along the summit to Maclear's Beacon and down through Skeleton Gorge finishing in Kirstenbosch Gardens where we had a lovely lunch and a beer, followed by a tour of the gardens - so very beautiful. Cape Town has so many beautiful aspects. We have another couple of hikes earmarked for our stay, but we need to see how things go.



Boat arrival now looking like late Thursday night, or early hours of Friday.