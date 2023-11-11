Previous
Arrival of the Qingdao by jamibann
Arrival of the Qingdao

The Qingdao crossed the finish line in Cape Town at 10.16 yesterday morning, in 6th place. The last boat is due in this morning. Happy Days.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

Diana
How fabulous, you must have been over the moon! I was following on fb and it sure took a long time until finally berthed.
I can imagine how wonderful it must have been when they finally did and you saw Mhairi for the first time.

She must have been exhausted and looking forward to being dry and having a good night's sleep in a proper bed.

Wishing you all wonderful days together now, I just hope the rain stops so that Mhairi can stay dry for a change ;-)
November 11th, 2023  
eDorre
Yay! That is one full boat
November 11th, 2023  
Babs
How exciting to be there for the arrival. You must be so proud of your daughter.
November 11th, 2023  
