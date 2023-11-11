Sign up
Previous
Photo 3663
Arrival of the Qingdao
The Qingdao crossed the finish line in Cape Town at 10.16 yesterday morning, in 6th place. The last boat is due in this morning. Happy Days.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3869
photos
193
followers
121
following
1003% complete
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th November 2023 11:32am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
How fabulous, you must have been over the moon! I was following on fb and it sure took a long time until finally berthed.
I can imagine how wonderful it must have been when they finally did and you saw Mhairi for the first time.
She must have been exhausted and looking forward to being dry and having a good night's sleep in a proper bed.
Wishing you all wonderful days together now, I just hope the rain stops so that Mhairi can stay dry for a change ;-)
November 11th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Yay! That is one full boat
November 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
How exciting to be there for the arrival. You must be so proud of your daughter.
November 11th, 2023
