Deep Cleaning Day

Most of yesterday was spent walking around the V&A Waterfront as we took in the atmosphere of the last boats arriving and the the start of the deep cleaning of the boats already berthed. Here you can see all the Musto kit hanging out to dry in the sun and Skipper Dale and AQP Steve having a bit of a chat.



Mhairi gave us a tour of the Qingdao - very interesting to see the tiny spaces where all 20-23 people sleep (hot bunking - 2 or 3 to a bunk) and the food storage, kitchen space, & toilets. Not to mention the massive sails and spinnakers stored on board. We also watched with interest, as new crew members turned up to replace those heading back home after their part of the adventure.



In the evening we attended the Leg 2 prize giving. No prizes for our boat, but we are massively in awe of each and every person participating in this challenge - whether they're doing 1 leg or 2, several, or all 8. Kudos to all of them.