Sunshine Sailor by jamibann
Photo 3665

Sunshine Sailor

We made a little outing yesterday to Boschendal, where we picnicked on the lawn and listened to the live music.

We also tried to establish the spot where we'd picnicked here 21 years ago. We sort of worked it out, although things did look a bit different. The pergola was still there. The pond too, but it didn't have a fence around it then. The trees had grown up a fair bit over the years too.

It was a lovely relaxing day and our sailor enjoyed being on terra firma.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
eDorre ace
Great smile and shot. Love the recreation idea
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful, she sure looks happy and has a wonderful smile.
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Looks very comfortable.
November 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
November 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
She looks so relaxed after her long journey.
Lovely to go back to somewhere you have memories too
November 13th, 2023  
