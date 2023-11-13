Sunshine Sailor

We made a little outing yesterday to Boschendal, where we picnicked on the lawn and listened to the live music.



We also tried to establish the spot where we'd picnicked here 21 years ago. We sort of worked it out, although things did look a bit different. The pergola was still there. The pond too, but it didn't have a fence around it then. The trees had grown up a fair bit over the years too.



It was a lovely relaxing day and our sailor enjoyed being on terra firma.