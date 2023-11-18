South African Sunbird

We're back in Ballater now, on a wet, dreary kind of day. Gone are the blue skies of Cape Town and gone is the warmth. Gone, too, at least for today, is the desire to take photos. So, I'll regale you with some more of my Cape Town photos - until I get around to taking some photos back home. This one was taken at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.



We had a great return journey, with a connection in London which worked a treat, although our seamless journey was almost thwarted when the taxi didn't turn up to take us to the airport in Cape Town yesterday afternoon. Our lovely Air B&B hostess didn't panic however, and threw all three of us, baggage and all, into her car, along with her staffie Louis, and drove us out to the airport through rush hour traffic, in time to catch our flight. Thank you Helet - I think that's known as going 'above and beyond', and it was most appreciated.



