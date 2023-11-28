Meet Frances (on the right of image)!

Our Golf Club Ladies' Committee were decorating the Bar and Lounge area yesterday morning, in preparation for the various festive events. Frances rather likes to decorate the stags' heads. We have Rudolph, who hangs above the bar, and of course has a red nose. This is Reine, with her heart earrings. Of course, we all know that all red deer with antlers are male, but Reine doesn't care about that!



Frances is standing at the top of a 6 foot ladder in this picture. A quick snap - I didn't want to distract her too much!