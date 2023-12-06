Cutting for Buttony

Nisse came out to my 'workshop' yesterday to see what I did when I was out there. He learned that I cut fabric for a local charity called 'A Bear Named Buttony'. This charity raises awareness and helps children with stomas. The founder of the charity has a daughter with a bowel disorder and that was how it started 23 years ago. One of the things they do is make and provide children with lovely colourful stoma pouches. It has now become a nationwide programme, with pouches being sent to Children's Hospitals all over the UK. Lots of people in the village do small parts of the process and I cut fabric ovals. Others do the sewing. It's a nice simple way for me to help out, and I just do a little, often, out in my work space. Now, of course Nisse wants to meet Buttony Bear, so I will have to try and arrange that. Watch this space!