Cutting for Buttony by jamibann
Cutting for Buttony

Nisse came out to my 'workshop' yesterday to see what I did when I was out there. He learned that I cut fabric for a local charity called 'A Bear Named Buttony'. This charity raises awareness and helps children with stomas. The founder of the charity has a daughter with a bowel disorder and that was how it started 23 years ago. One of the things they do is make and provide children with lovely colourful stoma pouches. It has now become a nationwide programme, with pouches being sent to Children's Hospitals all over the UK. Lots of people in the village do small parts of the process and I cut fabric ovals. Others do the sewing. It's a nice simple way for me to help out, and I just do a little, often, out in my work space. Now, of course Nisse wants to meet Buttony Bear, so I will have to try and arrange that. Watch this space!
Issi Bannerman

John ace
What a noble endeavor!
December 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How lovely that you can help in this way. Nisse and Buttony Bear really do need to meet..
December 6th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great photograph. And narrative of a great cause.
December 6th, 2023  
julia ace
That is fantastic, what a great thing to do. Having had a stoma for 18 months I can appreciate what it would mean to these children.. Thank you for doing your part. I was also given a little pillow to use as a comforter/prop.. all made by volunteers like you..
December 6th, 2023  
Dianne
What a wonderful way to help such a good cause.
December 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a wonderful thing for you to do. Such a worthy cause
December 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a fantastic thing to do and support
December 6th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous effort
December 6th, 2023  
