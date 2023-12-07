Feed the Birds

Previous
Nisse wanted to go for a walk down by the frozen Loch Kinord, so we did that yesterday. As we walked on the treacherously icy path, a robin came flying straight at me - most unusual! It then proceeded to dance around me and I took various photos of it. I guessed it must be hungry, but I had nothing to feed it with - other than a bar of chocolate in my pocket. I put a couple of pieces on a tree stump, with no luck, and then Nisse thought he'd like in on the action too. To my great surprise, the robin came back, stole a piece of chocolate in front of Nisse and disappeared. I had seconds to react and the robin never returned, but I was delighted to get this shot, in focus, chocolate in the beak!
Christina ace
Brilliant!
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I love this! Clearly the robin recognised Nisse is actually quite gentle!
December 7th, 2023  
