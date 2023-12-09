Sign up
Previous
Photo 3691
The Shy Sparrow
On Wednesday, this little fellow was doing the opposite of the robin. He had found a quiet, warm place to sit out the freezing patch of weather - and very conveniently, in the barn of hay bales right beside where I'd parked the car.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
5
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3897
photos
189
followers
121
following
1011% complete
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
6th December 2023 1:10pm
Privacy
Public
Wylie
ace
It looks sleepy and warm.
December 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
such a fabulous shot of this sweet little bird! I love all the textures and tones here, lovely lines too.
December 9th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Totally adorable, lovely composition with the curve
December 9th, 2023
*lynn
ace
so sweet
December 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
He has found the perfect spot to keep warm
December 9th, 2023
