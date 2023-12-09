Previous
The Shy Sparrow by jamibann
The Shy Sparrow

On Wednesday, this little fellow was doing the opposite of the robin. He had found a quiet, warm place to sit out the freezing patch of weather - and very conveniently, in the barn of hay bales right beside where I'd parked the car.
Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

Wylie ace
It looks sleepy and warm.
December 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a fabulous shot of this sweet little bird! I love all the textures and tones here, lovely lines too.
December 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Totally adorable, lovely composition with the curve
December 9th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so sweet
December 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
He has found the perfect spot to keep warm
December 9th, 2023  
