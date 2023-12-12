30 Years Ago in Singapore

Strangely enough, I have no idea who took this photo! I know it was taken in our temporary apartment in Singapore a few days after Mhairi was born. She was a tiny toot (2.2 kilos) and we had to wait until she put on some weight before she could get her vaccinations. We were also worried about getting back to Indonesia, where we were living at the time, as our visa was running out at the end of December. However, we managed to fatten her up, get her vaccinations and travel back to Balikpapan in time to get our visas renewed. She was a determined little warrior then, and still is! Happy Birthday to our lovely lass.