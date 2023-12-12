Previous
30 Years Ago in Singapore by jamibann
30 Years Ago in Singapore

Strangely enough, I have no idea who took this photo! I know it was taken in our temporary apartment in Singapore a few days after Mhairi was born. She was a tiny toot (2.2 kilos) and we had to wait until she put on some weight before she could get her vaccinations. We were also worried about getting back to Indonesia, where we were living at the time, as our visa was running out at the end of December. However, we managed to fatten her up, get her vaccinations and travel back to Balikpapan in time to get our visas renewed. She was a determined little warrior then, and still is! Happy Birthday to our lovely lass.
Maggiemae ace
I do love old photos when we know you as a photographer so well! Such a wee mite - glad to know she is still in your life!
December 12th, 2023  
julia ace
Sounds like you had some challenges with this wee arrival, but all worked out I guess.
Our #2 Granddaughter turned 20 today..
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a wonderful photo of the three of you! She sure turned into an amazing and adventurous young woman! Happy Birthday Mhairi :-)
December 12th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely memory! Our boy was half that weight, born at 29 weeks. I keep finding more things we have in common! I think 2024 ought to be the year I make it to Scotland and meet you for a laugh and a chat, eh? Love this photo and sending happy birthday wishes to your darling adventurer with her brave heart and brilliant sense of fun.
December 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much (on her behalf).
December 12th, 2023  
Dianne
Yes - she has grown up to be a great adventurer - I wonder where she gets those ideas from?
December 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca Half that! Oh my! A truly tiny toot! And look at him now! :-)
December 12th, 2023  
