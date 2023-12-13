Previous
Monday's Christmas Walk by jamibann
Photo 3695

Monday's Christmas Walk

It was our Annual Christmas walk on Monday to Abergairn castle, and as usual we stopped at the castle ruins for mince pies and coffee. Jean always brings along a wee hip-flask of Jägermeister. I overheard her comment, the irony of which made me laugh, as she was standing with an open hip-flask in her hand. I snapped a quick picture of her and couldn't help myself from adding the speech bubble afterwards! She's a lovely lass, is Jean, with a great sense of humour.

I nearly did myself an injury though ... walking through woodland, wearing silly Christmas glasses on top of my own, which weren't great for peripheral vision. Anyway, I tripped over a hidden branch, fell all my length, my camera cracking off underneath my chin, but amazingly no injuries. The ground was soft and mossy, and no rocks, otherwise it might have been different. I won't be wearing those silly glasses again! Lesson learnt. Too old for falling!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman


@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer
Hilarious especially Jägermeister as her tipple of choice! Oh dear but thank goodness that fall did no harm
December 13th, 2023  
Carole G
Sounds like a fun outing apart from the trip!
December 13th, 2023  
julia
Sounds like a fun walk.. you best get a Santa hat as well may be safer..
PS I thought it would of been Whiskey in the hip flask..
December 13th, 2023  
Hazel
So glad you are OK, Issi!
December 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
My kinda girl! Reminds me of our family winter walks as Garth SIL always produces a small flash of his damson gin at the top of anywhere we walked. Sadly haven’t done that with them so much now….legs are too old!!
Relief re fall….you could have broken legs or camera!
December 13th, 2023  
Babs
What a fun shot. Glad you had no injuries after your fall
December 13th, 2023  
Casablanca
Ha ha ha, brilliant! Jolly glad you didn't hurt yourself. Jean made me laugh. Can't beat something warming from a hip flask on a cold walk!
December 13th, 2023  
Diana
I first had a giggle when I saw the photo, then a laugh after reading the first half of your lovely narrative. (Jägermeister would be my choice too) A big fright after the second half! Good to know that both you and your camera were not hurt 🤗
December 13th, 2023  
