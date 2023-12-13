Monday's Christmas Walk

It was our Annual Christmas walk on Monday to Abergairn castle, and as usual we stopped at the castle ruins for mince pies and coffee. Jean always brings along a wee hip-flask of Jägermeister. I overheard her comment, the irony of which made me laugh, as she was standing with an open hip-flask in her hand. I snapped a quick picture of her and couldn't help myself from adding the speech bubble afterwards! She's a lovely lass, is Jean, with a great sense of humour.



I nearly did myself an injury though ... walking through woodland, wearing silly Christmas glasses on top of my own, which weren't great for peripheral vision. Anyway, I tripped over a hidden branch, fell all my length, my camera cracking off underneath my chin, but amazingly no injuries. The ground was soft and mossy, and no rocks, otherwise it might have been different. I won't be wearing those silly glasses again! Lesson learnt. Too old for falling!