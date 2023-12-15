Sign up
Previous
Photo 3697
Yesterday's Walk with Jean and Fiona
Finally a dry, pleasant day. This walk around Glen Fenzie was planned for Tuesday, but it was just too wet to be pleasant, so we postponed to yesterday, which was a very good move.
Not a particularly high level walk, but there were still some patches on snow hanging around on northern slopes.
You can just make out snow capped Mount Keen in the distance on left of photo.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3903
photos
188
followers
121
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
14th December 2023 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That looks super. Sounds like a nice day out.
December 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene, beautiful rolling hills and layers albeit very cold looking.
December 15th, 2023
