Previous
Yesterday's Walk with Jean and Fiona by jamibann
Photo 3697

Yesterday's Walk with Jean and Fiona

Finally a dry, pleasant day. This walk around Glen Fenzie was planned for Tuesday, but it was just too wet to be pleasant, so we postponed to yesterday, which was a very good move.

Not a particularly high level walk, but there were still some patches on snow hanging around on northern slopes.

You can just make out snow capped Mount Keen in the distance on left of photo.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That looks super. Sounds like a nice day out.
December 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene, beautiful rolling hills and layers albeit very cold looking.
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise