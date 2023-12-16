Previous
It's Behind You! by jamibann
It's Behind You!

Early-ish morning sky on Thursday, as we looked back over the valley. The shortest day is almost upon us and longer days will soon follow.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Diana
amazing layers and colours, such a fabulous scene and capture.
December 16th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner
Love this.....
December 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Amazing scene
December 16th, 2023  
Dorothy
Truly amazing sky. The layers with the tiny bits of what I assume are lakes.
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
