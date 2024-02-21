Previous
Playing with Negative Space by jamibann
Photo 3765

Playing with Negative Space

The fun thing about February (for me) is that it gets me away from my 'journal' style photography and makes me think about subject matter and photographic styles. I was messing with the new camera, and thinking about negative space, and I came up with this. Not very exciting, but there was something I liked about it.

So, there's no real story here, other than to say that this chest of drawers sits in my office space, and it used to belong to my dad's sister Carol. It spent most of its life in Dover, had a few years in France and has been living in Ballater for about 14 years now.
21st February 2024

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Wylie ace
beautifully detailed knobs and a nice piece of history to hang on to.
February 21st, 2024  
Dianne ace
Good use of negative space. A lovely piece of furniture from your aunt.
February 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I agree with you about the way in which this February series has a liberating aspect to ti
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Very clever
February 21st, 2024  
L. H. ace
I love that you felt it wasn’t very exciting, but there was something you liked about it. The way you took your go the way with you picture with the angle had me looking at it in a different perspective and it was neat.
February 21st, 2024  
