Playing with Negative Space

The fun thing about February (for me) is that it gets me away from my 'journal' style photography and makes me think about subject matter and photographic styles. I was messing with the new camera, and thinking about negative space, and I came up with this. Not very exciting, but there was something I liked about it.



So, there's no real story here, other than to say that this chest of drawers sits in my office space, and it used to belong to my dad's sister Carol. It spent most of its life in Dover, had a few years in France and has been living in Ballater for about 14 years now.