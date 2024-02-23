Previous
Our Driftwood Lady by jamibann
Our Driftwood Lady

You'll have seen a different version of this 'lady' before on one of my 365 posts, I believe, although don't ask me how long ago! It came from my father in law's house clearance. We kept it and hung it up on John's fishing hut wall.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer
Love that mix of processed and unprocessed wood
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous shapes and textures, great use of negative space.
February 23rd, 2024  
