Sun Halo

Whilst I really enjoyed my month of black and white, and having themed weeks, I'm happy to be back to my journaling style of photography. I'm also happy to usher in the month of March. Longer days are a-coming. :-)



I did mention that we'd been away in Kintail for a couple of days - jumping on a weather window. We had a fabulous 2 days of sunshine and no wind. This image was taken on Sunday on top of our first munro of the trip - Carn Ghlusaid (The hill of movement), Munro Number 183 for us. This beautiful sun halo followed us around all day. I kept looking back over my shoulder to see if it was still there.



You can see right over to Ben Nevis in this image - a slight whale's back shape towards the right hand side, and directly below the outer rim of the halo.