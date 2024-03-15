Previous
An Admin Day by jamibann
An Admin Day

Yesterday was an admin day. Typing the minutes of the first Golf Club Committee Meeting of the year, and sending out the info about the Opening Season Supper. Writing various letters and sending off documents. Sorting through photos. And supposedly planning our 2025 New Year break with both kids and partners ... but I never got very far with that! Boy, you can lose a day that way!

As I was sticking stamps on the correspondence I noticed that I had a mix of old and new. We've been so used to seeing our dearly departed Queen gracing the UK postage stamp, that it still feels odd to see Charles there.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette ace
yes! it does seem strange - also there won't be a great timeline of changing over the years as his reign will be much shorter
March 15th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Yes not half as attractive 😂 nice one
March 15th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo and a busy day. I get what you mean about the stamps. And perhaps because he's been 'off screen' these last few weeks it takes a bit of getting used to! That and the fact that we don't actually post nearly as many letters these days!
March 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot, and a useful sort of day. Typing up the minutes always takes longer than you think it will!
March 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the colourful set up of your busy day, time sure passes when one has and office day ;-)
March 15th, 2024  
