The Return of the Osprey by jamibann
The Return of the Osprey

They've been back since mid-April, but I haven't had the chance to go and visit them so far, until Monday, that is. However, very annoyed with myself, as I had my new camera with me, and couldn't for the life of me work out how to get it set to burst photography - which obviously really helps with getting sharp pictures of the birds flying in and out of the nest. So, I had to make do with single shots and lots of frustration for being a numpty. I've got it worked out now though, for next time!

It was a bit windy, so her/his hair is somewhat ruffled!
2nd May 2024

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
