Chives by jamibann
Photo 3846

Chives

Growing in the garden and looking lovely. I recently ate a chive flower in a cocktail at a local bar & restaurant and it was delicious. Worth trying on salads too.

Golf and gardening on the 'menu' for today - as it was yesterday! Lovely calm, warm weather at the moment.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Wonderful focus and dof. I have never tried eating one, nor heard of them in a drink. I will have to try it, what was the cocktail?
May 12th, 2024  
Chive flowers are delicious in salads. Great dof
May 12th, 2024  
Delightful. Chives are lovely fresh tasting things
May 12th, 2024  
