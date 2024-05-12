Sign up
Previous
Photo 3846
Chives
Growing in the garden and looking lovely. I recently ate a chive flower in a cocktail at a local bar & restaurant and it was delicious. Worth trying on salads too.
Golf and gardening on the 'menu' for today - as it was yesterday! Lovely calm, warm weather at the moment.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof. I have never tried eating one, nor heard of them in a drink. I will have to try it, what was the cocktail?
May 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Chive flowers are delicious in salads. Great dof
May 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Delightful. Chives are lovely fresh tasting things
May 12th, 2024
