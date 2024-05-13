Sign up
Previous
Photo 3847
His 'n' Hers
After the golf at the weekend, our distance watches were sitting on my golf sweater, side by side. I think they were looking for an appearance on 365, so I obliged! Switched to black and white and framed using Silver Efex.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
11th May 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
