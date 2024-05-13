Previous
His 'n' Hers by jamibann
Photo 3847

After the golf at the weekend, our distance watches were sitting on my golf sweater, side by side. I think they were looking for an appearance on 365, so I obliged! Switched to black and white and framed using Silver Efex.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
