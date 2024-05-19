Checking on the Osprey

Looking good, but no evidence of chicks yet. I suspect they're deep in the nest (on old buzzard's nest).



I stood for ages at my spot on the hill yesterday, having walked 2km to get to it, now that they've closed off the layby where I used to park. I had been waiting for ages, with no action at all, just the mother's head above the edge of the nest, keeping an eye all around.



Enter man with red t-shirt, parked on the side of the road, strutting along, right in front of me to then stand and watch with his binoculars. To be fair, he did not see me, higher up and very discreetly waiting for action, camera at the ready. Of course he scared the bird off the nest. No stealth mode for him! He didn't hang around for long, fortunately.



However, he did me a favour, as I was able to see the mother coming back in, eventually. They never leave the nest for long, so I waited patiently for her return. And I had worked out how to use the burst setting on the new camera so got a series of fairly decent shots.



Ballater Walking Week starts today. Hope the weather holds, it's been so nice of late.