Ballater Walking Festival begins

Yesterday was Day One of Ballater's Walking Festival. John and I are not part of the organisation committee (by choice ...) but are always happy to help.



Yesterday I was helping on a 21 km linear walk from Keiloch via the Quoich, ending in Braemar. I was back marker for most of the walk. We try and give some information about points along the walk and this was a great one for me, as it was on my home ground. Lots of stories to tell and history to impart ... Braemar Castle, Invercauld House, The Earl of Mar's Punch Bowl, Mar Lodge, Corriemulzie Hydro Scheme, The Hangman's Tree, The Old Fever Hospital and of course Braemar Games Park and the Royal Box.



We had a lovely day out and it's so nice to meet all the people who return year after year, and of course the new people who arrive for the first time. On yesterday's walk, there was a couple from California who have been coming for 4 years.



I rather liked the way the reflections were caught in the loch as we passed by.



No walking for me today, but rather a visit with dad.