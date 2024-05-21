Sign up
Previous
Photo 3855
Pol Na Ceire, Braemar
Known to most (to my dad's disgust) as 'the Duck Pond'. It was lovely on Monday, to see this delightful mum and babes - although this is just some of the ducklings - I counted 12!
21st May 2024
21st May 24
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
19th May 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous close up of mum and her beautiful little chicks. I love how she is looking right at you.
May 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great photo with the ripples around each little body..
May 21st, 2024
Brigette
ace
Sweet catch of mum and chicks
May 21st, 2024
