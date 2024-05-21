Previous
Pol Na Ceire, Braemar by jamibann
Photo 3855

Pol Na Ceire, Braemar

Known to most (to my dad's disgust) as 'the Duck Pond'. It was lovely on Monday, to see this delightful mum and babes - although this is just some of the ducklings - I counted 12!
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Such a gorgeous close up of mum and her beautiful little chicks. I love how she is looking right at you.
May 21st, 2024  
Great photo with the ripples around each little body..
May 21st, 2024  
Sweet catch of mum and chicks
May 21st, 2024  
