Yesterday was a lovely day for walking - cool, bright and our walk was relatively short. Another two munros bagged though - Beinn Tulaichean and Cruach Ardrain. Nos. 209 & 210. We met a single chap from Northumberland doing his 11th Munro, and had a good chat with him.

I loved this massive rock feature at the base of the hill - with Rowan trees and other foliage growing in the rock. John was sent up there for perspective!

I was so saddened to read in yesterday's news about a man and his 12-year old son who both died in Glencoe whilst on a walking trip together. I just wonder what on earth happened to them both. :-(

