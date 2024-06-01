An Caisteal

Uploading early for tomorrow as we have a very early start, and we're in Inverary now and I have internet! Munro nos. 211 and 212 done today.
We had an amazingly atmospheric day. It was warm, with a northerly breeze and a mesmerising haze over the far hills. Just delightful. This is the first summit we reached, about 10 am, just in time for a coffee stop.
Tomorrow morning we plan to climb Beinn Buidhe at Loch Fyne and then meet our son at the FyneFest. Let's hope it all works out!
