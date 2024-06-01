An Caisteal

Previous
Uploading early for tomorrow as we have a very early start, and we're in Inverary now and I have internet! Munro nos. 211 and 212 done today.

We had an amazingly atmospheric day. It was warm, with a northerly breeze and a mesmerising haze over the far hills. Just delightful. This is the first summit we reached, about 10 am, just in time for a coffee stop.

Tomorrow morning we plan to climb Beinn Buidhe at Loch Fyne and then meet our son at the FyneFest. Let's hope it all works out!
Beverley ace
I’m sure it will work out perfectly, wonderful photo…
Have an awesome new day tomorrow
May 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Well done! Beautiful skylining.
May 31st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Absolutely wonderful
May 31st, 2024  
julia ace
Looks spectacular.. Good luck for today.
May 31st, 2024  
Karen ace
Wonderful capture of a man looking out at the beauty of the world around him.
May 31st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
10am & you were up there….wow I had only just got going! Just wondering what the plan is when you’ve cracked all the Munros! Better start thinking! Have a great meet up with your son!
May 31st, 2024  
