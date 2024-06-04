Sign up
Photo 3868
Wild Yellow Iris
At the foot of Beinn Bhuidhe - the yellow hill. Back home again, and catching up!
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Diana
Beautiful capture and wonderful dof, I love the combination of yellow and green.
June 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
A lovely combination of colours
June 3rd, 2024
