Comfrey

We passed lots of comfrey growing in the wetlands near Torphins on Monday. I didn't recognise the plant, and so googled some information about it.



It used to be called 'knitbone' and poultices of its leaves and roots were used to heal burns, sprains, swelling and bruises. It has also been used to treat inflammatory disorders like arthritis and gout. It seems not to be recommended for internal use however - although I also read that the leaves are used as tea and have been for years!



The leaves seem to be good for the garden as they have a high nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium content.