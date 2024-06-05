Previous
Comfrey by jamibann
Photo 3870

Comfrey

We passed lots of comfrey growing in the wetlands near Torphins on Monday. I didn't recognise the plant, and so googled some information about it.

It used to be called 'knitbone' and poultices of its leaves and roots were used to heal burns, sprains, swelling and bruises. It has also been used to treat inflammatory disorders like arthritis and gout. It seems not to be recommended for internal use however - although I also read that the leaves are used as tea and have been for years!

The leaves seem to be good for the garden as they have a high nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium content.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and detail of this new to me plant. What would we do without google, such a load of interesting info you got. It sounds like a very useful plant to have in the garden.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise