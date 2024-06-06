Previous
A Field Rose by jamibann
Photo 3871

A Field Rose

I thought this rose was quite beautiful, as I passed by, with its petals fully open to welcome the sun. A field rose, according to my 'Picture This' app.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

