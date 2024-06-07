At The Bothy Window

Our Monday walking group are hosting a Grampian 50+ Network walking rendezvous at Balmoral this July, and I have been allocated a walk to lead. Yesterday I took the opportunity of recce-ing the walk.



It was an interesting day yesterday, sunshine, northerly wind and heavy showers, but it was a lovely walk from Balmoral Castle to the Gelder Shiel - a bothy at the foot of Lochnagar - which will be our coffee or lunch stop depending on the timing of the walk.



The bothy, run by MBA, was given an overhaul by a local Ballater charity - The Charitable Chiels - in honour and in memory of a former president, Ernie Rattray. The bothy is known locally as "Ernie's Bothy". Ernie was also a great pal of my dad's as he was a member of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team. Dad often tells the story of how Ernie and Paddy from Ballater applied to join the team, in the 60s. Dad hesitated to let them in as he worried that living in Ballater (a half hour's drive away from Braemar, the MRT base) would delay the team setting out on rescues. However, they gave it a try and dad still says today that was one of the best decisions they ever made. Ernie and Paddy were reliable, strong and always ready to go the extra mile, literally. Sadly, both have passed away now.



This photo was taken at the bothy window, where there is a plaque just above the window quoting Ernie's oft-said words ... Am Awa' Tae The Hill! Lovely.