The Gelder Shiel

Following on from yesterday's window image inside the Gelder Shiel bothy, here you can see the location of the bothy, sitting behind the Hunting Lodge, commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1865.



The window I photographed is at the back of the bothy, facing into the trees. It was the former stables. These buildings sit beside the Gelder Burn (the white water) near one of the paths leading up to Lochnagar. The word Shiel just means shelter, or bothy.



We've walked Lochnagar on many occasions, but it was No. 1 of our 'counting' Munros, and is closest to home. We had done some prior to this, but we wiped the slate clean and restarted with Lochnagar on 3rd January 2019 with our son and girlfriend. The current plan (injury permitting) is to finish all 282 by June 2025.