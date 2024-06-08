Previous
The Gelder Shiel by jamibann
The Gelder Shiel

Following on from yesterday's window image inside the Gelder Shiel bothy, here you can see the location of the bothy, sitting behind the Hunting Lodge, commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1865.

The window I photographed is at the back of the bothy, facing into the trees. It was the former stables. These buildings sit beside the Gelder Burn (the white water) near one of the paths leading up to Lochnagar. The word Shiel just means shelter, or bothy.

We've walked Lochnagar on many occasions, but it was No. 1 of our 'counting' Munros, and is closest to home. We had done some prior to this, but we wiped the slate clean and restarted with Lochnagar on 3rd January 2019 with our son and girlfriend. The current plan (injury permitting) is to finish all 282 by June 2025.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre ace
Neat building and fun POV
June 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
@edorreandresen It's really hard to photograph as it's surrounded by trees - I went down to the river bank to get this shot from the front.
June 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Well done for finding an angle to capture it. What a beautiful little bothy.
June 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, I love the little bothy at the back. Lovely narrative as usual and I sure hope to manage your goal.
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A great pov of view, I can visualise you on the river bank capturing this great photo. A fantastic achievement & great ongoing challenge Ooo and wonderful to share with your son.
June 8th, 2024  
julia ace
Great looking building//
June 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely, neat building. I am sure you will reach your target of 282 munros.
June 8th, 2024  
