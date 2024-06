A Subtle Selfie

In one of the shuttered up windows of the Hunting Lodge at Gelder Shiel.



Off to Mallaig tonight and then some walking on Knoydart and near Glenfinnan. Weather not looking great. Snow on the hills! We're apparently on for the coldest June in 50 years. It certainly feels like it, that north wind is cutting. Winter clothes are back on. Still, it should keep the midgies at bay!