Street Art in Mallaig by jamibann
Photo 3875

Street Art in Mallaig

We had a pleasant drive over to Mallaig yesterday, stopping for coffee at Kincraig (The Old Post Office Café) which I'd heard about, but never been to. It was lovely.

We had dinner and a wee walk around Mallaig last night and saw this cool bit of art on an old brick building at the harbour.

We're catching the ferry over to Knoydart this morning, and have a relaxing day ahead - the hills are for tomorrow.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Suzanne ace
Good street art shot and I shall look forward to photos of the hills
June 10th, 2024  
julia ace
Great street art.. Good to have a 'down day' before you tackle those hills.. Enjoy.
June 10th, 2024  
