Street Art in Mallaig

We had a pleasant drive over to Mallaig yesterday, stopping for coffee at Kincraig (The Old Post Office Café) which I'd heard about, but never been to. It was lovely.



We had dinner and a wee walk around Mallaig last night and saw this cool bit of art on an old brick building at the harbour.



We're catching the ferry over to Knoydart this morning, and have a relaxing day ahead - the hills are for tomorrow.