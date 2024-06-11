Sign up
Previous
Photo 3876
Patterns
Whilst walking around the boats in Mallaig harbour yesterday, I saw this lovely pattern in the tarpaulin on the floor of one of the fishing boats. It appealed to me.
We arrived in Knoydart yesterday and as it was pretty rainy, just did a short walk up to a hill loch. It's beautiful here, despite the weather.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
5
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4083
photos
193
followers
122
following
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
10th June 2024 8:18am
Babs
ace
Well spotted what a great abstract it makes
June 11th, 2024
haskar
ace
Nice find. Lovely colours.
June 11th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great abstract
June 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love these shapes and colours, well spotted and captured.
June 11th, 2024
julia
ace
Good spotting.. great abstract.
June 11th, 2024
