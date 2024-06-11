Previous
Whilst walking around the boats in Mallaig harbour yesterday, I saw this lovely pattern in the tarpaulin on the floor of one of the fishing boats. It appealed to me.

We arrived in Knoydart yesterday and as it was pretty rainy, just did a short walk up to a hill loch. It's beautiful here, despite the weather.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs ace
Well spotted what a great abstract it makes
June 11th, 2024  
haskar ace
Nice find. Lovely colours.
June 11th, 2024  
Christina ace
Great abstract
June 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love these shapes and colours, well spotted and captured.
June 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Good spotting.. great abstract.
June 11th, 2024  
