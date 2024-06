Ladhar Beinn

Tuesday was a lovely walking day - misty, showery, warm, cold, sunny, dull, you name it, but it wasn't windy! This was taken on our way to the first hill of this trip, Ladhar Beinn. We walked 6 hours to get to the top! A long day, with a lot of ups and downs. 1400m of elevation for a hill that is 1000m high. A fabulous walk though, and we were greeted by these beauties as we started out. The hill behind is not our hill, but made a good backdrop for the coos! :-)