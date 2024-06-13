A Brackeny Start

Yesterday we did a fantastic duo of Munros in Knoydart in beautiful, almost balmy weather. Meall Buidhe and Luinne Beinn. Only 66 to go now. The bracken was high as we started out - I'm so glad we did this walk in June, the bracken will be a lot higher in a month's time! Another excellent although very tiring day on the hill and a very welcome beer and packet of crisps on the way back to our accommodation, at Knoydart's Community run pub - The Old Forge. What a great place. We have loved it here, but are heading off on the ferry this morning back to Mallaig and onwards to Glenfinnan.



My 'wee' boy's birthday today. 29 years old. How time flies!



Sorry I haven't been commenting much - can't blame the internet. It's excellent. Just no time. Normal service will be resumed soon! :-)