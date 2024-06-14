Previous
Leaving Knoydart by jamibann
Leaving Knoydart

We caught the first ferry over from Knoydart to Mallaig yesterday morning. This was the scene as I looked back. A full ferry - school kids, tourists, locals, cyclists, walkers, you name it! We picked up the car in Mallaig and drove about 30 miles to Glenfinnan afterwards, got the bikes out and cycled the track into our hill of the day - Gulvain. Done and dusted by 4pm. In the evening we were lucky to be in the hotel bar during an evening of traditional music. A fabulous day.

My turn for a birthday today, so it's a double munro for me! A bit rainy this morning, but hopefully it will improve!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs ace
Lovely layers. Sounds like a good day. Happy birthday fav
June 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Issi, wishing you a wonderful day and may the weather be kind to you and keep you dry

I love the capture of this stunning view, such a wonderful early morning vibe
June 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Happy birthday 🥳

I'm so enjoying your walks vicariously!!
June 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Happy Birthday!
Love this glorious seascape - gorgeous soft morning light 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 14th, 2024  
julia ace
Happy Birthday Issi hope you have the energy to celebrate with a wine or a whiskey tonight..
June 14th, 2024  
