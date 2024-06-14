Leaving Knoydart

We caught the first ferry over from Knoydart to Mallaig yesterday morning. This was the scene as I looked back. A full ferry - school kids, tourists, locals, cyclists, walkers, you name it! We picked up the car in Mallaig and drove about 30 miles to Glenfinnan afterwards, got the bikes out and cycled the track into our hill of the day - Gulvain. Done and dusted by 4pm. In the evening we were lucky to be in the hotel bar during an evening of traditional music. A fabulous day.



My turn for a birthday today, so it's a double munro for me! A bit rainy this morning, but hopefully it will improve!