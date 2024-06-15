Glenfinnan Viaduct

We hesitated yesterday. A day of rest, or a walk in rain? We decided to go for it. So glad we did. It did rain, but there were lighter moments too, and we had a great day - popping Sgurr Thiulm and Sgurr nan Coireachan in the Munro bag!



We cycled out the 5 km to the start of the walk - passing under the 'famous' viaduct - a 21 arch railway viaduct built between 1897 and 1901. The viaduct has been used as a location for several films, including Ring of Bright Water, Charlotte Gray, Monarch of the Glen, Stone of Destiny and of course some of the Harry Potter films.



A lovely meal in the evening at the hotel, with a few surprises thrown in. A lovely day. :-)



Back home today, then a bit of normality for a while.