Glenfinnan Viaduct by jamibann
Photo 3880

Glenfinnan Viaduct

We hesitated yesterday. A day of rest, or a walk in rain? We decided to go for it. So glad we did. It did rain, but there were lighter moments too, and we had a great day - popping Sgurr Thiulm and Sgurr nan Coireachan in the Munro bag!

We cycled out the 5 km to the start of the walk - passing under the 'famous' viaduct - a 21 arch railway viaduct built between 1897 and 1901. The viaduct has been used as a location for several films, including Ring of Bright Water, Charlotte Gray, Monarch of the Glen, Stone of Destiny and of course some of the Harry Potter films.

A lovely meal in the evening at the hotel, with a few surprises thrown in. A lovely day. :-)

Back home today, then a bit of normality for a while.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne ace
What an incredible structure. Great work - two more ticked off the list.
June 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful scene and viaduct, such gorgeous flowers in the foreground too.

Congrats on bagging another 2 Munros, at this rate you will soon have them all! What then? ;-)
June 15th, 2024  
julia ace
Great bit of architecture.. amazing.. Well done on two more getting ticked off.
June 15th, 2024  
