Previous
Photo 3881
The Birthday Girl
About half way between Munros on Friday. John took this image, with my wee camera. A bit dark, but then it was! Home now and catching up on washing, admin and other stuff and taking dad out to lunch later.
Happy Fathers' Day to all the dads out there.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
6
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4088
photos
193
followers
122
following
1063% complete
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
14th June 2024 12:52pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
How wonderful that John is also a great photographer! I love this beautiful shot of you and the wonderful atmospheric scene.
June 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful shot!
June 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Happy birthday Issi 💐
June 16th, 2024
julia
ace
Very atmospheric shot.. Happy birthday Issi..
June 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Happy birthday Issi!
June 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Eish, what a dark dreich misty old day! But you are doing well.
June 16th, 2024
