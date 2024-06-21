Previous
Glenfinnan Monument by jamibann
Photo 3886

Glenfinnan Monument

This is an iconic monument in Glenfinnan, and commemorates the 1745 Jacobite Rising.

8 months before the Battle of Culloden, 1200 Highlanders gathered in Glenfinnan to pledge their allegiance to Bonnie Prince Charlie. After raising the standard they set off on the fateful campaign to regain the British throne for a Stuart king.

in 1815, the monument was built as a reminder of the clansmen who gave their lives to the Jacobite cause.

You can climb to the top, but access is restricted for safety reasons, to specific times of day. It didn't fit with our plans to hang around until 11am to do so, so we contented ourselves with a walk around the base of the monument. It was a beautiful day, as you can see. Taken on Saturday last week, just before we headed for home.

Very satisfying day yesterday, pressure cleaning the patio area and de-mossing between the slabs. All ready for John to do some repointing in areas where the concrete has disappeared. Gardens don't look after themselves, do they?!

Going out for dinner at our local Fish Restaurant tonight - a gift from our daughter. :-)
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning this landscape looks with so many points of interest. such a wonderful looking monument with a great history. As usual I love your narratives and information. Hope you had a fabulous meal :-)
June 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great monument and interesting history too
June 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fabulous landscape
June 21st, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful monument and wonderful weather.
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise