Glenfinnan Monument

This is an iconic monument in Glenfinnan, and commemorates the 1745 Jacobite Rising.



8 months before the Battle of Culloden, 1200 Highlanders gathered in Glenfinnan to pledge their allegiance to Bonnie Prince Charlie. After raising the standard they set off on the fateful campaign to regain the British throne for a Stuart king.



in 1815, the monument was built as a reminder of the clansmen who gave their lives to the Jacobite cause.



You can climb to the top, but access is restricted for safety reasons, to specific times of day. It didn't fit with our plans to hang around until 11am to do so, so we contented ourselves with a walk around the base of the monument. It was a beautiful day, as you can see. Taken on Saturday last week, just before we headed for home.



Very satisfying day yesterday, pressure cleaning the patio area and de-mossing between the slabs. All ready for John to do some repointing in areas where the concrete has disappeared. Gardens don't look after themselves, do they?!



Going out for dinner at our local Fish Restaurant tonight - a gift from our daughter. :-)